Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,505,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,674 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $21,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,840,000 after purchasing an additional 888,715 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 791,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,415,000 after acquiring an additional 66,412 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter worth $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $65,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MWA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.71. The stock had a trading volume of 772,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,207. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.37.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $272.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.10 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MWA. TheStreet lowered Mueller Water Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

