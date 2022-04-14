Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 96.8% from the March 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund stock opened at $25.18 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $28.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.39.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,035,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 0.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 202,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 740.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the third quarter worth about $457,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.85% of the company’s stock.
Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
