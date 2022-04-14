Morgan Stanley Increases Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Price Target to $56.00

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FAST. StockNews.com cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

NASDAQ:FAST traded up $1.29 on Thursday, hitting $58.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,057,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,293,307. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.33. Fastenal has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $64.75.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,130,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,194,000 after buying an additional 807,302 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fastenal by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,347,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,964,000 after buying an additional 342,854 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,961,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,002,000 after buying an additional 297,846 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,546,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,478,000 after buying an additional 337,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 334.5% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,465,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,148,000 after buying an additional 4,977,181 shares in the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

