Morgan Stanley Increases Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target to $70.00

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.22.

NYSE:BRO traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,163,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,461. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.36 and a 200-day moving average of $65.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Brown & Brown has a 52-week low of $48.14 and a 52-week high of $74.00.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $738.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.36 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 19.24%. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.53 per share, for a total transaction of $123,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRO. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 22,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

