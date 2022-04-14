Morgan Stanley Boosts Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Price Target to $40.00

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

HP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays raised Helmerich & Payne from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.47.

HP stock opened at $48.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.39. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $48.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.27 and a 200-day moving average of $32.14.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. The firm had revenue of $409.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is presently -34.84%.

In other news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $6,381,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sara Marie Momper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $74,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 161,000 shares of company stock worth $6,793,440. 4.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,121,000 after acquiring an additional 72,343 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 9.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,521,000 after buying an additional 166,298 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 6,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

