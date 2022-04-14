Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NCNO. KeyCorp cut their price objective on nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on nCino from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nCino from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of nCino from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of nCino from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.42.

Shares of NCNO opened at $43.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.94. nCino has a 1-year low of $37.65 and a 1-year high of $79.43. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.39 and a beta of 1.00.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $74.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.31 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 11.43% and a negative net margin of 18.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that nCino will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 9,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $425,348.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $2,542,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,772,661.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,255. 35.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in nCino by 82.5% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of nCino by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in nCino by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in nCino by 5.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

