Monness Crespi & Hardt Initiates Coverage on Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR)

Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.10.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $12.90 on Monday. Palantir Technologies has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The stock has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.78 and a beta of 5.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average of $17.64.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The business had revenue of $432.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $501,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 380,256 shares of company stock worth $4,365,373 over the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,546,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,225,000 after purchasing an additional 725,796 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 795,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,116,000 after purchasing an additional 214,760 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 157,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 20,664 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 488,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,904,000 after purchasing an additional 100,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 99,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. 35.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

