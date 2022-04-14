Monero Classic 24-Hour Volume Hits $19,636.00 (XMC)

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000720 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Monero Classic has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. Monero Classic has a market cap of $5.70 million and approximately $19,636.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $236.97 or 0.00573278 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000219 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

