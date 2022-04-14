monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Down 6.6% After Analyst Downgrade

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $390.00 to $270.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. monday.com traded as low as $137.88 and last traded at $138.06. Approximately 5,636 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 598,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.88.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of monday.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of monday.com from $380.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.29.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in monday.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in monday.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in monday.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in monday.com by 257.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in monday.com by 186.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.93 and a 200-day moving average of $260.12.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $95.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.80 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 41.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post -5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

monday.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNDY)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

