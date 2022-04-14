Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.91 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) will post $2.91 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.86 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.99 billion. Mohawk Industries posted sales of $2.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full year sales of $11.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.72 billion to $12.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $12.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.90 billion to $12.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mohawk Industries.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.00.

Shares of MHK traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $123.66. The company had a trading volume of 11,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,395. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $117.56 and a 1-year high of $231.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.51.

In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total value of $73,248.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chistopher Wellborn acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $135.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,419,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,661,000 after acquiring an additional 222,227 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,902,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,828,000 after acquiring an additional 211,971 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,205,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,791,000 after acquiring an additional 338,782 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,060,000 after acquiring an additional 49,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,599,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,315,000 after acquiring an additional 8,976 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

