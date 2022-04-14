MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 94.5% from the March 15th total of 146,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE MOGU traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.75. The stock had a trading volume of 8,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,475. The firm has a market cap of $20.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.49. MOGU has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $22.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MOGU by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 193,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MOGU in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MOGU by 142.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 22,951 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of MOGU in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.44% of the company’s stock.

Mogu, Inc engages in the operation of an online fashion and lifestyle destination platform Its platform contents comprises live video broadcasts, short-form videos, photographs, and articles covering topics including product reviews, fashion tips, brand fitting room, celebrity on-screen, and street runway.

