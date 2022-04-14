MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) PT Lowered to $170.00

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $200.44.

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $118.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.45. MKS Instruments has a 12-month low of $116.31 and a 12-month high of $195.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $763.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.89%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total value of $44,997.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after buying an additional 21,082 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after acquiring an additional 154,614 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,219 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

