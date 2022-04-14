Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

MFG opened at $2.49 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.69. Mizuho Financial Group has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $3.21. The firm has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.52.

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 304,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 110,732 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. apricus wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

