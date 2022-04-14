Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Short Interest Up 600.0% in March

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MITUY remained flat at $$11.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 77 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,074. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.61 and its 200-day moving average is $13.90. Mitsui Chemicals has a one year low of $11.41 and a one year high of $18.32.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mitsui Chemicals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc engages in the mobility, health care, food and packaging, basic materials, and other businesses. The company's Mobility segment develops elastomers, performance compounds, functional polymers, polypropylene compounds, and performance polymers; and offers services related to the development of automotive and industrial products.

