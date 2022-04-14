Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSHXF) Short Interest Down 65.1% in March

Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSHXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 65.1% from the March 15th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.8 days.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Mitsubishi Shokuhin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

MSHXF remained flat at $25.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 25.18. Mitsubishi Shokuhin has a twelve month low of 23.75 and a twelve month high of 26.99.

Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co, Ltd. engages in the wholesale of processed foods, frozen and chilled foods, alcoholic beverages, and confectioneries in Japan and internationally. It is also involved in other business activities, including distribution and other services. The company was formerly known as Ryoshoku Ltd.

