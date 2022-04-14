Mitsubishi HC Capital (OTCMKTS:MIUFY) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:MIUFY – Get Rating) fell 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.25 and last traded at $9.25. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.45.

Mitsubishi HC Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MIUFY)

Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the lease, installment sale, and various financing activities in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. It offers equipment leasing and financing services; purchase and sale of used equipment; develops, operates, and leases logistics and commercial facilities; and engages in community development, food and agriculture, living essentials industry, and non-life insurance businesses.

