Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Short Interest Down 97.8% in March

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 97.8% from the March 15th total of 93,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitie Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

MITFY stock opened at $2.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.38. Mitie Group has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $4.20.

Mitie Group plc, through with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Interserve. The Business Services segment offers security services, such as manned guarding and technology-backed monitoring solutions, together with fire and security systems installations; cleaning focuses on general, specialist, and technical cleaning services that include clean rooms, high-security environments, and window cleaning; and office services comprises document management, vetting, and front of house.

