Mirrored Twitter (mTWTR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $108.00

Mirrored Twitter (mTWTR) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. During the last week, Mirrored Twitter has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Twitter coin can now be bought for approximately $53.56 or 0.00129668 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Twitter has a market cap of $7.81 million and $108.00 worth of Mirrored Twitter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00044285 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,096.74 or 0.07496490 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,288.45 or 0.99949839 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00041416 BTC.

Mirrored Twitter Profile

Mirrored Twitter’s total supply is 145,752 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Twitter is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Twitter’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Twitter’s official website is mirror.finance

