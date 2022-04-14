Mirrored ProShares VIX Reaches Market Cap of $223.09 Million (mVIXY)

Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a total market cap of $223.09 million and approximately $10,451.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded 535.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $101.21 or 0.00246536 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002436 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00044282 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,074.94 or 0.07490138 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,007.06 or 0.99887628 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00041154 BTC.

About Mirrored ProShares VIX

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 2,204,232 coins. The official message board for Mirrored ProShares VIX is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored ProShares VIX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored ProShares VIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

