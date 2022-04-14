Mirrored Amazon Market Capitalization Reaches $9.12 Million (mAMZN)

Mirrored Amazon (mAMZN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 14th. Mirrored Amazon has a market capitalization of $9.12 million and $134,022.00 worth of Mirrored Amazon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Amazon coin can now be purchased for about $3,539.13 or 0.08874313 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored Amazon has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00044665 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,010.81 or 0.07549547 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,894.74 or 1.00035296 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00041412 BTC.

Mirrored Amazon Coin Profile

Mirrored Amazon’s total supply is 2,576 coins. The official website for Mirrored Amazon is mirror.finance . Mirrored Amazon’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Amazon’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

