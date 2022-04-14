Mirror Protocol (MIR) Hits Market Cap of $130.49 Million

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 13th. During the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.68 or 0.00004061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a total market cap of $130.49 million and $41.95 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00044408 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,097.80 or 0.07494259 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,325.65 or 0.99975830 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00041406 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Coin Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

