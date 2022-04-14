Mint (CVE:MIT) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.07

Shares of The Mint Co. (CVE:MIT – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.07 and traded as low as C$0.07. Mint shares last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 5,000 shares traded.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$14.15 million and a PE ratio of -1.94.
Mint Company Profile (CVE:MIT)
