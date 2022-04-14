Mind Medicine (MindMed) (OTCMKTS:MMEDF) Trading Up 4.5%

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMEDF – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.03 and last traded at $1.01. 1,610,163 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 3,376,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.63.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MMEDF)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a psychedelic medicine biotech company, discovers, develops, and deploys psychedelic inspired medicines and therapies to address addiction and mental illness. The company is assembling a compelling drug development pipeline of innovative treatments based on psychedelic substances, including Psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, DMT, and an Ibogaine derivative, 18-MC.

