Mina (MINA) Trading 32.1% Lower This Week

Mina (MINA) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded 32.1% lower against the US dollar. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for about $2.30 or 0.00005787 BTC on popular exchanges. Mina has a market cap of $1.06 billion and approximately $67.62 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mina alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00044245 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,995.43 or 0.07526344 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,856.60 or 1.00143973 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00041017 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 459,223,675 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.