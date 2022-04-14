MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Trading 20.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $94.20 million and $62,704.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for $8.70 or 0.00021095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 20.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $105.77 or 0.00256527 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00012515 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004556 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.50 or 0.00653652 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000051 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000139 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,830,446 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.