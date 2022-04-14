MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.460-$0.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.

Shares of MLKN opened at $33.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.93. MillerKnoll has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $51.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. MillerKnoll had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. MillerKnoll’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 26th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -107.14%.

MillerKnoll, Inc manufactures and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through North America Contract, International Contract, and Retail segments. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, Resolve, and OE1 names.

