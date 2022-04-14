MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Stock Price Down 3%

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.25 and last traded at $7.68. Approximately 110,892 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 106,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.92.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average of $16.98.
