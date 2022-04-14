Microgen (LON:MCGN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $367.50

Microgen plc (LON:MCGN – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 367.50 ($4.79) and traded as low as GBX 365 ($4.76). Microgen shares last traded at GBX 367.50 ($4.79), with a volume of 26,257 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market cap of £224.83 million and a P/E ratio of 17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 367.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 367.50.
About Microgen (LON:MCGN)
Further Reading
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- Bed Bath & Beyond Uncovers The Problem With Q1 Earnings Season
- Three Beaten Up Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Microgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.