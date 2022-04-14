MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, April 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from MFF Capital Investments’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 86.07 and a quick ratio of 86.07.

Get MFF Capital Investments alerts:

In other MFF Capital Investments news, insider Sally Chaplain bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.52 ($1.86) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,150.00 ($18,629.63). Also, insider Christopher Mackay purchased 289,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.57 ($1.90) per share, with a total value of A$744,071.54 ($551,164.10). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,905,685 shares of company stock valued at $5,129,096.

MFF Capital Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Magellan Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MFF Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFF Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.