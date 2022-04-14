Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $54.71

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.71 and traded as high as $58.05. Metro shares last traded at $58.04, with a volume of 298 shares.

MTRAF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Metro from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Metro from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Metro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.31.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

