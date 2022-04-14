Meter Governance (MTRG) One Day Trading Volume Hits $5.54 Million

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 14th. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 80.7% higher against the US dollar. Meter Governance has a market cap of $12.06 million and $5.54 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for about $3.80 or 0.00009496 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002568 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000233 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,175,429 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Meter Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars.

