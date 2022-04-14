MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $203.94

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $203.94 and traded as low as $195.03. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien shares last traded at $203.32, with a volume of 511 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $203.71 and a 200-day moving average of $224.99.

Get MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien alerts:

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MKGAF)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and electronics sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat neurology and immunology, oncology, fertility, and cardiology metabolism and endocrinology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.