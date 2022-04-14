MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $203.94

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $203.94 and traded as low as $195.03. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien shares last traded at $203.32, with a volume of 511 shares.
The firm has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $203.71 and a 200-day moving average of $224.99.
MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MKGAF)
