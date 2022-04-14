Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Short Interest Down 98.1% in March

Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.1% from the March 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MCARY opened at $11.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.36. Mercari has a 12 month low of $11.07 and a 12 month high of $31.97.

About Mercari

Mercari, Inc engages in the planning, development, and operation of the Mercari marketplace applications in Japan and the United States. Mercari, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

