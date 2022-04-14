Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Short Interest Down 98.1% in March

Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.1% from the March 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MCARY opened at $11.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.36. Mercari has a 12 month low of $11.07 and a 12 month high of $31.97.
About Mercari (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mercari (MCARY)
- Three Beaten Up Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Bed Bath & Beyond Uncovers The Problem With Q1 Earnings Season
- Fasten Your Seatbelts, Fastenal Is About To Move Higher
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Mercari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.