Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Receives $13.73 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.73.

MLCO has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 620.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 264,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 227,921 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,820,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,923 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,462,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,888,000 after purchasing an additional 49,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MLCO traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.83. 3,031,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,907,593. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $20.09.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.23. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 61.79% and a negative net margin of 40.34%. The company had revenue of $480.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

