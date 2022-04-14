MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Raised to C$23.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at CIBC from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on MEG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on MEG Energy from C$32.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on MEG Energy from C$16.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$18.73.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

MEG traded up C$0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$18.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,929,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of C$6.08 and a twelve month high of C$21.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.55.

MEG Energy ( TSE:MEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that MEG Energy will post 2.6800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MEG Energy news, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 18,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.02, for a total transaction of C$321,882.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$263,656.82. Also, Senior Officer Chi-Tak Yee sold 141,520 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.02, for a total value of C$2,408,670.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,134,233. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 285,332 shares of company stock valued at $5,017,674.

MEG Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.