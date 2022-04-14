MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) PT Raised to C$23.00 at CIBC

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$24.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities lowered shares of MEG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MEG Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

MEG Energy stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.31. The company had a trading volume of 112,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,135. MEG Energy has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $16.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.78.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.