MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) PT Raised to C$23.00 at CIBC

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2022

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEFGet Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$24.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities lowered shares of MEG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MEG Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

MEG Energy stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.31. The company had a trading volume of 112,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,135. MEG Energy has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $16.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.78.

MEG Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF)

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.