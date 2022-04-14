McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,389 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 38,591 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.8% in the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 69,098 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in McDonald’s by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,183,166 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $285,278,000 after purchasing an additional 31,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.50.

MCD traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $251.33. 2,118,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,361,740. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.72. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $186.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 54.98%.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

