Maxcoin (MAX) Achieves Market Cap of $176,419.05

Maxcoin (MAX) traded down 65.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. Maxcoin has a market capitalization of $176,419.05 and $6.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maxcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded down 5.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,050.64 or 1.00084006 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00060117 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $104.73 or 0.00255333 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $152.08 or 0.00370776 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.71 or 0.00116312 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00012487 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.27 or 0.00137200 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004456 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001326 BTC.

About Maxcoin

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

