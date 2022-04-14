Maurizio Baratta Sells 385 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 385 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $40,321.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,077 shares in the company, valued at $322,254.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Maurizio Baratta also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coupa Software alerts:

On Monday, March 21st, Maurizio Baratta sold 902 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $89,072.50.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $105.38 on Thursday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12 month low of $64.79 and a 12 month high of $283.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.30.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 52.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $251.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $195.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Coupa Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 20,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.