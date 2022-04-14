Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Mastercard by 34.0% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total transaction of $58,535,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 482,051 shares of company stock valued at $181,949,746 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $4.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $360.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,574,487. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $305.61 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $354.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $352.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.37%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $428.53.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

