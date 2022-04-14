Mask Network (MASK) Market Cap Hits $123.50 Million

Mask Network (MASK) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. One Mask Network coin can now be bought for about $4.24 or 0.00010446 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mask Network has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mask Network has a market cap of $123.50 million and $32.90 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003416 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00034059 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.32 or 0.00104288 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Mask Network Coin Profile

MASK is a coin. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,130,723 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

Mask Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mask Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mask Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

