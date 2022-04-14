Masco (NYSE:MAS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $49.36

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $49.36 and last traded at $49.39, with a volume of 1693298 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on MAS. Barclays decreased their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Masco in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Masco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.08.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.94 and a 200-day moving average of $61.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). Masco had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 856.22%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.29%.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $671,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 12,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $749,931.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,842 shares of company stock valued at $5,990,173 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Masco during the 1st quarter valued at $1,280,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Masco by 11.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 936,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,148,000 after acquiring an additional 99,681 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Masco by 9.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,556,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,605,000 after purchasing an additional 223,895 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Masco by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

