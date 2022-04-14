Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $3.94 Per Share

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report released on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.94 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.99. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ Q3 2022 earnings at $5.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.27 EPS.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $446.20.
Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.75%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 60.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,589,000 after buying an additional 13,903 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 208.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at $1,848,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
