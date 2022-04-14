Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 171,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,695 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $26,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Washington Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,360,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $759,269.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total value of $306,637.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMC traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $170.09. The company had a trading volume of 22,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,857. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.62 and a twelve month high of $175.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.91%.

MMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.77.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

