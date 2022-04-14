Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.86 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.86) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.83) and the lowest is ($0.91). Marinus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.74) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.90) to ($0.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.08) to ($1.63). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a negative net margin of 643.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 15,593 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $806,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 7,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 29,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.80. The stock had a trading volume of 198,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.34. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $19.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.69.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

