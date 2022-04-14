Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a drop of 92.2% from the March 15th total of 300,300 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 540,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MARPS traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,118,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,124. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.95. Marine Petroleum Trust has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $32.00.

Get Marine Petroleum Trust alerts:

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 69.94%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. This is a boost from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) by 289.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.78% of Marine Petroleum Trust worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Marine Petroleum Trust in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Marine Petroleum Trust (Get Rating)

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. As of June 30, 2021, the company had an overriding royalty interest in 55 oil and natural gas leases covering approximately 199,868 gross acres located in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.