Manz (ETR:M5Z) Trading Up 1.7%

Manz AG (ETR:M5Z – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €39.85 ($43.32) and last traded at €39.85 ($43.32). Approximately 9,519 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 10,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at €39.20 ($42.61).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €42.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €45.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.76.

Get Manz alerts:

About Manz (ETR:M5Z)

Manz AG engages in the manufacture and sale of high-tech equipment in Germany, the United States, Taiwan, rest of Europe, China, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Solar, Electronics, Energy Storage, Contract Manufacturing, and Service. The Solar segment provides system solutions for thin-film solar modules and CIGS thin-film technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Manz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.