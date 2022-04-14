MANTRA DAO One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.96 Million (OM)

MANTRA DAO (OM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. MANTRA DAO has a total market cap of $40.26 million and approximately $2.96 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. One MANTRA DAO coin can now be purchased for $0.0879 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003440 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00034169 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00104479 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

MANTRA DAO Profile

OM is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 458,269,392 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MANTRA DAO is www.mantradao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

Buying and Selling MANTRA DAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using U.S. dollars.

