Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Short Interest Update

Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 60.5% from the March 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 62.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MNGPF shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Man Group from GBX 240 ($3.13) to GBX 270 ($3.52) in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Man Group from GBX 280 ($3.65) to GBX 295 ($3.84) in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Man Group from GBX 260 ($3.39) to GBX 285 ($3.71) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Man Group from GBX 277 ($3.61) to GBX 301 ($3.92) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.75.

Shares of MNGPF stock remained flat at $$3.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.83. Man Group has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $3.23.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

