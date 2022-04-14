MakiSwap Price Hits $0.0150 on Top Exchanges (MAKI)

MakiSwap (MAKI) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. MakiSwap has a market cap of $1.04 million and $110,822.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MakiSwap has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar. One MakiSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00044665 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,010.81 or 0.07549547 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,894.74 or 1.00035296 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00041412 BTC.

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MakiSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MakiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

